Kyle Lewis returns to action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles AngelsJuly 1 at 10:07 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since April 7, when he went 1-for-3 against the Dodgers.

Kyle Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Game Time: 10:07 PM ET

10:07 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson

Tyler Anderson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Lewis?

Kyle Lewis At The Plate

Lewis has a double and a home run while hitting .167.

In three of six games this year, Lewis got a hit, but only one each time.

He has hit a home run in one game this year.

Lewis has driven in a run in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored in one of six games.

Kyle Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 4 .200 AVG .154 .200 OBP .154 .200 SLG .462 0 XBH 2 0 HR 1 0 RBI 2 2/0 K/BB 7/0 0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings