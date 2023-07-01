Kyzir White: 2023 Stats & Injury News
Kyzir White is set to take the field on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Arizona Cardinals collide with the Washington Commanders in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL campaign.
Kyzir White Injury Status
White is currently listed as active.
Kyzir White 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|110 Tackles (3.0 for loss), 1.5 Sacks, 0 INT, 7 Pass Def.
Kyzir White 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|@Lions
|0.0
|1.0
|5
|0
|1
|Week 2
|Vikings
|0.0
|0.0
|5
|0
|1
|Week 3
|@Commanders
|0.0
|0.0
|9
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Jaguars
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|0
|1
|Week 5
|@Cardinals
|0.0
|0.0
|6
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Cowboys
|0.0
|0.0
|8
|0
|1
|Week 8
|Steelers
|0.0
|0.0
|11
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Texans
|0.0
|0.0
|7
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Commanders
|0.0
|0.0
|8
|0
|0
|Week 11
|@Colts
|0.0
|0.0
|6
|0
|0
|Week 12
|Packers
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 13
|Titans
|0.0
|0.0
|5
|0
|1
|Week 14
|@Giants
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 15
|@Bears
|0.0
|1.0
|6
|0
|0
|Week 16
|@Cowboys
|0.5
|0.0
|6
|0
|0
|Week 17
|Saints
|0.0
|0.0
|7
|0
|0
|Week 18
|Giants
|1.0
|1.0
|12
|0
|2
|Divisional
|Giants
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Championship Game
|49ers
|0.0
|0.0
|6
|0
|0
|Super Bowl
|Chiefs
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|0
|0
