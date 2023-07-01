L.J. Collier's 2023 campaign starts on September 10 with a Week 1 contest that pits the Arizona Cardinals against the Washington Commanders. Gametime is set for 1:00 PM ET.

L.J. Collier Injury Status

Collier is currently not listed as injured.

L.J. Collier 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 7 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 2 Pass Def.

L.J. Collier 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 8 Giants 0.0 0.0 0 0 1 Week 9 @Cardinals 0.0 1.0 1 0 0 Week 12 Raiders 0.0 0.0 0 0 1 Week 14 Panthers 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 15 49ers 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 16 @Chiefs 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Wild Card @49ers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0

