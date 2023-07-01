Leki Fotu is ready to hit the gridiron on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Arizona Cardinals square off against the Washington Commanders in the first week of the 2023 NFL campaign.

Leki Fotu Injury Status

Fotu is currently not on the injured list.

Leki Fotu 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats
31 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Leki Fotu 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD
Week 1 Chiefs 0.0 0.0 2 0 0
Week 2 @Raiders 0.0 0.0 1 0 0
Week 3 Rams 0.0 0.0 1 0 0
Week 5 Eagles 0.0 0.0 4 0 0
Week 6 @Seahawks 0.0 0.0 1 0 0
Week 7 Saints 0.0 0.0 2 0 0
Week 8 @Vikings 0.0 0.0 5 0 0
Week 9 Seahawks 0.0 0.0 1 0 0
Week 10 @Rams 0.0 0.0 2 0 0
Week 11 49ers 0.0 0.0 3 0 0
Week 12 Chargers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0
Week 14 Patriots 0.0 0.0 1 0 0
Week 15 @Broncos 0.0 1.0 1 0 0
Week 16 Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 3 0 0
Week 17 @Falcons 0.0 0.0 2 0 0
Week 18 @49ers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0

