Could the Arizona Coyotes' Logan Cooley be awarded the 2023-24 Calder Memorial Trophy (NHL's best rookie)? We've got stats and info to assist you, if you're thinking about a wager -- he's currently available at +1000.

Logan Cooley's Rookie of the Year Odds

Calder Trophy Odds: +1000 (2nd in NHL)

Logan Cooley 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 31 Time on Ice 16:32 512:38 Goals 0.1 3 Assists 0.5 14 Points 0.5 17 Hits 0.2 7 Takeaways 0.3 10 Giveaways 0.5 17 Penalty Minutes 0.3 8

Logan Cooley's Next Game

Matchup: Arizona Coyotes at San Jose Sharks

Arizona Coyotes at San Jose Sharks Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM

10:30 PM TV Channel: ESPN+,Hulu

