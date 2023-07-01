Could the Arizona Coyotes' Logan Cooley be awarded the 2023-24 Calder Memorial Trophy (NHL's best rookie)? We've got stats and info to assist you, if you're thinking about a wager -- he's currently available at +1000.

Logan Cooley's Rookie of the Year Odds

  • Calder Trophy Odds: +1000 (2nd in NHL)

Logan Cooley 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total
Games Played -- 31
Time on Ice 16:32 512:38
Goals 0.1 3
Assists 0.5 14
Points 0.5 17
Hits 0.2 7
Takeaways 0.3 10
Giveaways 0.5 17
Penalty Minutes 0.3 8

Logan Cooley's Next Game

