Logan Cooley 2023-24 NHL Calder Trophy Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:06 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Could the Arizona Coyotes' Logan Cooley be awarded the 2023-24 Calder Memorial Trophy (NHL's best rookie)? We've got stats and info to assist you, if you're thinking about a wager -- he's currently available at +1000.
Logan Cooley's Rookie of the Year Odds
- Calder Trophy Odds: +1000 (2nd in NHL)
Logan Cooley 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|31
|Time on Ice
|16:32
|512:38
|Goals
|0.1
|3
|Assists
|0.5
|14
|Points
|0.5
|17
|Hits
|0.2
|7
|Takeaways
|0.3
|10
|Giveaways
|0.5
|17
|Penalty Minutes
|0.3
|8
Logan Cooley's Next Game
- Matchup: Arizona Coyotes at San Jose Sharks
- Game Day: December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM
- TV Channel: ESPN+,Hulu
