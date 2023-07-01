Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Angels - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 5:31 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.400 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starter Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Saturday at 10:07 PM ET.
He collected four RBI (going 2-for-5 with a home run) in his last game against the Angels.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 10:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Lourdes Gurriel Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel is batting .274 with 18 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 18 walks.
- Among qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 43rd, his on-base percentage ranks 90th, and he is 23rd in the league in slugging.
- Gurriel has picked up a hit in 50 of 71 games this season, with multiple hits 18 times.
- In 12 games this year, he has hit a home run (16.9%, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish).
- In 30 games this year (42.3%), Gurriel has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (16.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 36.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (8.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|33
|.277
|AVG
|.271
|.333
|OBP
|.315
|.539
|SLG
|.451
|21
|XBH
|12
|7
|HR
|6
|27
|RBI
|22
|28/11
|K/BB
|22/7
|1
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- The Angels' 4.24 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to allow 91 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
- Anderson (4-2) takes the mound for the Angels in his 15th start of the season. He has a 5.54 ERA in 74 2/3 innings pitched, with 60 strikeouts.
- The lefty's last appearance came on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 33-year-old has an ERA of 5.54, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .283 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.