Marco Wilson is ready to hit the field on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Arizona Cardinals square off against the Washington Commanders in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Marco Wilson Injury Status

Wilson is currently not on the injured list.

Marco Wilson 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 58 Tackles (2.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 3 INT, 10 Pass Def.

Other Cardinals Players

Marco Wilson 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Chiefs 0.0 0.0 5 0 2 Week 2 @Raiders 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 3 Rams 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 4 @Panthers 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 5 Eagles 0.0 1.0 8 0 0 Week 6 @Seahawks 0.0 0.0 6 0 1 Week 7 Saints 0.0 0.0 3 1 2 Week 8 @Vikings 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 9 Seahawks 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 10 @Rams 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 11 49ers 0.0 0.0 3 0 2 Week 12 Chargers 0.0 1.0 8 0 1 Week 14 Patriots 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 16 Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 4 2 2

