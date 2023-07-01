Marlon Mack: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:51 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The 2023 season kicks off for Marlon Mack when the Arizona Cardinals and Washington Commanders match up at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.
Marlon Mack Injury Status
Mack is currently not on the injured list.
Marlon Mack 2022 Stats
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|16 CAR, 84 YDS (5.3 YPC), 1 TD
|10 TAR, 8 REC, 99 YDS, 1 TD
Marlon Mack Fantasy Insights
Marlon Mack 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 12
|@Panthers
|2
|7
|0
|1
|5
|0
|Week 13
|@Ravens
|2
|3
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Week 14
|Chiefs
|3
|15
|0
|2
|62
|1
|Week 15
|Cardinals
|5
|37
|1
|4
|26
|0
|Week 16
|@Rams
|4
|22
|0
|0
|0
|0
