The Minnesota Lynx (6-9) will lean on Napheesa Collier (second in WNBA, 22.4 points per game) when they square off against Brittney Griner (fifth in league, 19.5) and the Phoenix Mercury (3-11) on Saturday, July 1, 2023 at Footprint Center. The game tips at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, AZFamily, and BSN.

Mercury vs. Lynx Game Info

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, AZFamily, and BSN
  • Location: Phoenix, Arizona
  • Arena: Footprint Center

Mercury vs. Lynx Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mercury Moneyline Lynx Moneyline
DraftKings Mercury (-2) 160.5 -125 +105
BetMGM Mercury (-1.5) 160.5 -120 +100
PointsBet Mercury (-1.5) 160.5 -130 +100
Tipico Mercury (-2.5) 162.5 -155 +122

Mercury vs. Lynx Betting Trends

  • The Mercury have put together a 3-10-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Lynx have put together a 7-7-0 ATS record so far this season.
  • Phoenix has covered the spread once when favored by 1.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
  • Minnesota is 6-4 ATS this season when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.
  • In the Mercury's 13 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.
  • Lynx games have hit the over six out of 15 times this year.

