In Week 4 of the 2023 season, Michael Wilson and the Arizona Cardinals will meet the San Francisco 49ers at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. All of Wilson's numbers that you need to know can be found below.

Michael Wilson Injury Status

Wilson is currently not on the injured list.

Is Wilson your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Michael Wilson 2023 Stats

Receiving Stats 9 TAR, 7 REC, 161 YDS, 0 TD

Rep Wilson and the Arizona Cardinals with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Michael Wilson Fantasy Insights

With 16.1 fantasy points in 2023 (5.4 per game), Wilson is the 53rd-ranked player at the WR position and 135th among all players.

In Week 3 against the Dallas Cowboys, Wilson posted 8.6 fantasy points, tallying two receptions on two targets for 86 yards.

Other Cardinals Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Michael Wilson 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Commanders 4 2 19 0 Week 2 Giants 3 3 56 0 Week 3 Cowboys 2 2 86 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.