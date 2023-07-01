The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Nick Ahmed and his .419 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), take on starter Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Saturday at 10:07 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Rays.

Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Game Time: 10:07 PM ET

10:07 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson

Tyler Anderson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Nick Ahmed At The Plate

Ahmed is hitting .231 with seven doubles, two home runs and seven walks.

Ahmed has picked up a hit in 21 of 40 games this year, with multiple hits five times.

In 40 games played this year, he has homered in just two of them.

Ahmed has an RBI in nine of 40 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them.

In nine of 40 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 20 .327 AVG .145 .393 OBP .159 .455 SLG .242 5 XBH 4 1 HR 1 6 RBI 6 8/6 K/BB 21/1 3 SB 1

Angels Pitching Rankings