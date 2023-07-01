Nick Ahmed Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Angels - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 5:27 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Nick Ahmed and his .419 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), take on starter Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Saturday at 10:07 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Rays.
Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 10:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Nick Ahmed At The Plate
- Ahmed is hitting .231 with seven doubles, two home runs and seven walks.
- Ahmed has picked up a hit in 21 of 40 games this year, with multiple hits five times.
- In 40 games played this year, he has homered in just two of them.
- Ahmed has an RBI in nine of 40 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them.
- In nine of 40 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|20
|.327
|AVG
|.145
|.393
|OBP
|.159
|.455
|SLG
|.242
|5
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|6
|8/6
|K/BB
|21/1
|3
|SB
|1
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- The Angels have a 4.24 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (91 total, 1.1 per game).
- Anderson (4-2 with a 5.54 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his 15th of the season.
- The left-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 5.54, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .283 batting average against him.
