Rashad Fenton: 2023 Stats & Injury News
Rashad Fenton is set to hit the gridiron on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Arizona Cardinals square off against the Washington Commanders in the first week of the 2023 NFL campaign.
Rashad Fenton Injury Status
Fenton is currently listed as active.
Rashad Fenton 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|28 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 2 Pass Def.
Rashad Fenton 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|@Cardinals
|0.0
|0.0
|5
|0
|1
|Week 2
|Chargers
|0.0
|0.0
|6
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Colts
|0.0
|0.0
|5
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Buccaneers
|0.0
|0.0
|6
|0
|1
|Week 5
|Raiders
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 10
|@Panthers
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|0
|0
