Rondale Moore is set for the beginning of the 2023 campaign when the Arizona Cardinals kick off their season in Week 1 against the Washington Commanders on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.

Rondale Moore Injury Status

Moore is currently not on the injury report.

Rondale Moore 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 56 TAR, 41 REC, 414 YDS, 1 TD

Rondale Moore Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 46.90 252 95 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 86.65 179 62 2023 ADP - 167 63

Other Cardinals Players

Rondale Moore 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 @Panthers 5 3 11 0 Week 5 Eagles 8 7 68 0 Week 6 @Seahawks 10 6 49 0 Week 7 Saints 2 1 31 0 Week 8 @Vikings 8 7 92 1 Week 9 Seahawks 10 8 69 0 Week 10 @Rams 13 9 94 0 Week 11 49ers 0 0 0

