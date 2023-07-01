Starling Thomas V and the Arizona Cardinals will match up with the Baltimore Ravens at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 8 of the 2023 campaign. All of Thomas' numbers that you need to know can be found below.

Starling Thomas V Injury Status

Thomas is currently not on the injury report.

Starling Thomas V 2023 Stats

Defensive Stats 4 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 1 Pass Def.

Other Cardinals Players

Starling Thomas V 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 7 @Seahawks 0.0 1.0 4 0 1

