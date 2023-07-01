The 2023 campaign kicks off for Trey McBride when the Arizona Cardinals and Washington Commanders match up at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Trey McBride Injury Status

McBride is currently listed as active.

Trey McBride 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 39 TAR, 29 REC, 265 YDS, 1 TD

Trey McBride Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 32.50 300 45 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 55.07 257 34 2023 ADP - 237 30

Other Cardinals Players

Trey McBride 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 @Panthers 3 3 24 0 Week 8 @Vikings 0 0 0 Week 10 @Rams 1 1 7 0 Week 11 49ers 4 4 14 0 Week 12 Chargers 3 1 1 0 Week 14 Patriots 6 3 28 0 Week 15 @Broncos 5 4 55 0 Week 16 Buccaneers 4 3 17 0 Week 17 @Falcons 10 7 78 1 Week 18 @49ers 3 3 41 0

