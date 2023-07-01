The 2023 campaign kicks off for Victor Dimukeje when the Arizona Cardinals and Washington Commanders come together at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Victor Dimukeje Injury Status

Dimukeje is currently not listed as injured.

Is Dimukeje your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Victor Dimukeje 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 13 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Rep Dimukeje and the Arizona Cardinals with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Cardinals Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Victor Dimukeje 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Chiefs 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 2 @Raiders 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 5 Eagles 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 6 @Seahawks 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 7 Saints 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 8 @Vikings 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 9 Seahawks 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 15 @Broncos 0.0 0.0 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.