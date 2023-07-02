Sunday's contest that pits the Los Angeles Angels (44-41) versus the Arizona Diamondbacks (50-34) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Angels. Game time is at 4:07 PM ET on July 2.

The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Zac Gallen (10-2, 3.02 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Angels will turn to Reid Detmers (1-5, 3.77 ERA).

Diamondbacks vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET

Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: BSW

BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Diamondbacks vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Angels 6, Diamondbacks 5.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Arizona and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Diamondbacks' last 10 games.

The Diamondbacks have won 26, or 68.4%, of the 38 games they've played as favorites this season.

Arizona is 25-10 this season when entering a game favored by -120 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Diamondbacks, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

Arizona is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fifth with 429 total runs this season.

The Diamondbacks have a 4.36 team ERA that ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Diamondbacks Schedule