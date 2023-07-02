Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks will see Reid Detmers starting for the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.

The Angels are +100 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Diamondbacks (-120). The total for the contest has been set at 8.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Diamondbacks gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Diamondbacks vs. Angels Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Diamondbacks -120 +100 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have gone 3-2 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Diamondbacks and their opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

The Diamondbacks have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings. The average over/under established by bookmakers in Arizona's past four games has been 9.8, a stretch in which the Diamondbacks and their opponents have finished under each time.

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks are 26-12 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 68.4% of those games).

Arizona has gone 25-10 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter (71.4% winning percentage).

The Diamondbacks have a 54.5% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Arizona has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 39 times this season for a 39-41-4 record against the over/under.

The Diamondbacks have a 6-4-0 record ATS this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 24-20 26-14 19-13 31-21 36-23 14-11

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.