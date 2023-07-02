Mike Trout and Christian Walker will hit the field when the Los Angeles Angels and Arizona Diamondbacks meet on Sunday at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

Diamondbacks vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV Channel: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 13th in MLB play with 97 total home runs.

Arizona is sixth in baseball, slugging .435.

The Diamondbacks rank fourth in the majors with a .263 batting average.

Arizona has the No. 5 offense in baseball, scoring 5.1 runs per game (429 total runs).

The Diamondbacks are sixth in MLB with a .330 on-base percentage.

The Diamondbacks strike out 7.6 times per game to rank third in baseball.

The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Arizona's pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.

Arizona has a 4.36 team ERA that ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Diamondbacks combine for the 19th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.326).

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

The Diamondbacks will send Zac Gallen (10-2) to the mound for his 18th start of the season. He is 10-2 with a 3.02 ERA and 108 strikeouts through 104 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.

Gallen has registered 10 quality starts this year.

Gallen is looking for his eighth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.1 innings per appearance on the hill.

In five of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 6/27/2023 Rays W 8-4 Home Zac Gallen Taj Bradley 6/28/2023 Rays L 3-2 Home Zach Davies Zach Eflin 6/29/2023 Rays L 6-1 Home Brandon Pfaadt Zack Littell 6/30/2023 Angels W 6-2 Away Tommy Henry Griffin Canning 7/1/2023 Angels W 3-1 Away Ryne Nelson Tyler Anderson 7/2/2023 Angels - Away Zac Gallen Reid Detmers 7/4/2023 Mets - Home Zach Davies Kodai Senga 7/5/2023 Mets - Home Brandon Pfaadt Max Scherzer 7/6/2023 Mets - Home Tommy Henry Carlos Carrasco 7/7/2023 Pirates - Home Ryne Nelson Rich Hill 7/8/2023 Pirates - Home Zac Gallen Mitch Keller

