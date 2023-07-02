How to Watch the Diamondbacks vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 2
Mike Trout and Christian Walker will hit the field when the Los Angeles Angels and Arizona Diamondbacks meet on Sunday at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.
Diamondbacks vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Time: 4:07 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW
- Location: Anaheim, California
- Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 13th in MLB play with 97 total home runs.
- Arizona is sixth in baseball, slugging .435.
- The Diamondbacks rank fourth in the majors with a .263 batting average.
- Arizona has the No. 5 offense in baseball, scoring 5.1 runs per game (429 total runs).
- The Diamondbacks are sixth in MLB with a .330 on-base percentage.
- The Diamondbacks strike out 7.6 times per game to rank third in baseball.
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Arizona's pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- Arizona has a 4.36 team ERA that ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Diamondbacks combine for the 19th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.326).
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Diamondbacks will send Zac Gallen (10-2) to the mound for his 18th start of the season. He is 10-2 with a 3.02 ERA and 108 strikeouts through 104 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Gallen has registered 10 quality starts this year.
- Gallen is looking for his eighth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.1 innings per appearance on the hill.
- In five of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/27/2023
|Rays
|W 8-4
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Taj Bradley
|6/28/2023
|Rays
|L 3-2
|Home
|Zach Davies
|Zach Eflin
|6/29/2023
|Rays
|L 6-1
|Home
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Zack Littell
|6/30/2023
|Angels
|W 6-2
|Away
|Tommy Henry
|Griffin Canning
|7/1/2023
|Angels
|W 3-1
|Away
|Ryne Nelson
|Tyler Anderson
|7/2/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Reid Detmers
|7/4/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Zach Davies
|Kodai Senga
|7/5/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Max Scherzer
|7/6/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Tommy Henry
|Carlos Carrasco
|7/7/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Ryne Nelson
|Rich Hill
|7/8/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Mitch Keller
