On Sunday, July 2, Corbin Carroll's Arizona Diamondbacks (50-34) visit the Los Angeles Angels (44-41) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, with a start time of 4:07 PM ET. The Diamondbacks will be looking for a series sweep.

Bookmakers list the Diamondbacks as -115 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Angels -105 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this game.

Diamondbacks vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Time: 4:07 PM ET

TV: BSW

Location: Anaheim, California

Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen - ARI (10-2, 3.02 ERA) vs Reid Detmers - LAA (1-5, 3.77 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Diamondbacks have won 26 out of the 38 games, or 68.4%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Diamondbacks have a 26-12 record (winning 68.4% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Arizona.

The Diamondbacks were the moneyline favorite in five of their last 10 games, and went 3-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Arizona and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times.

The Angels have come away with 17 wins in the 33 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Angels have won 16 of 31 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Angels are not favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been underdogs in their last 10 games.

In the last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Diamondbacks vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ketel Marte 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+155) Emmanuel Rivera 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+185) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+200) Christian Walker 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+150) Nick Ahmed 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+240)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +2500 8th 2nd Win NL West +325 - 2nd

