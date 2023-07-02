Player prop bet options for Shohei Ohtani and others are listed when the Arizona Diamondbacks visit the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Angels Game Info

When: Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET

Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: BSW

BSW Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Zac Gallen Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Gallen Stats

The Diamondbacks will send Zac Gallen (10-2) to the mound for his 18th start this season.

In 17 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 10 of them.

Gallen has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 17 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 3.02 ERA ranks 13th, 1.093 WHIP ranks 16th, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 24th.

Gallen Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Rays Jun. 27 6.0 5 4 4 4 2 at Brewers Jun. 21 7.0 3 1 1 4 1 vs. Guardians Jun. 16 7.0 6 1 1 7 0 at Tigers Jun. 11 5.2 10 5 5 5 2 vs. Braves Jun. 4 6.0 9 3 2 6 1

Ketel Marte Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Marte Stats

Ketel Marte has put up 87 hits with 13 doubles, four triples, 15 home runs and 35 walks. He has driven in 44 runs with six stolen bases.

He has a .289/.369/.508 slash line so far this year.

Marte has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .211 with a home run, three walks and two RBI.

Marte Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Angels Jul. 1 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Angels Jun. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Rays Jun. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Jun. 28 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Rays Jun. 27 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Ohtani Stats

Ohtani has 98 hits with 15 doubles, five triples, 30 home runs and 45 walks. He has driven in 67 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He has a .306/.391/.666 slash line so far this season.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 30 1-for-2 2 1 1 4 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 29 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 28 3-for-5 2 0 0 5 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 27 3-for-3 2 2 2 9 0

Mike Trout Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Trout Stats

Mike Trout has 77 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 44 walks and 42 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a .260/.367/.486 slash line on the year.

Trout Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 1 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 30 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 29 3-for-5 1 0 0 4 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 28 1-for-3 1 0 1 3 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 26 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 1

