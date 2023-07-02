Emmanuel Rivera Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Angels - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 4:28 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Emmanuel Rivera (.175 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Reid Detmers and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Angels.
Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Emmanuel Rivera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate
- Rivera has 10 doubles, a home run and seven walks while hitting .311.
- Rivera has picked up a hit in 27 of 43 games this year, with multiple hits 15 times.
- He has gone deep in just one game this season.
- In 34.9% of his games this season, Rivera has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 46.5% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 11.6%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|22
|.286
|AVG
|.333
|.282
|OBP
|.384
|.371
|SLG
|.423
|4
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|14
|12/0
|K/BB
|17/7
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
- The Angels' 4.21 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (91 total, 1.1 per game).
- Detmers makes the start for the Angels, his 15th of the season. He is 1-5 with a 3.77 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
- The 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.77, with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents have a .238 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.