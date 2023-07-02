Evan Longoria Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Angels - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 4:28 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Evan Longoria (.450 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 137 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Reid Detmers and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Angels.
Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Evan Longoria? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Evan Longoria At The Plate
- Longoria is hitting .254 with seven doubles, 11 home runs and 12 walks.
- Longoria has gotten a hit in 23 of 42 games this year (54.8%), including eight multi-hit games (19.0%).
- Looking at the 42 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 11 of them (26.2%), and in 7.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Longoria has driven in a run in 16 games this season (38.1%), including four games with more than one RBI (9.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 45.2% of his games this year (19 of 42), with two or more runs three times (7.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|21
|.292
|AVG
|.215
|.324
|OBP
|.301
|.662
|SLG
|.462
|10
|XBH
|8
|7
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|9
|22/4
|K/BB
|22/8
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
- The Angels have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.21).
- The Angels rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (91 total, 1.1 per game).
- Detmers (1-5 with a 3.77 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his 15th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the left-hander tossed seven innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- The 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.77, with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents have a .238 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.