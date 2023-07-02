Gabriel Moreno -- with a slugging percentage of .289 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the hill, on July 2 at 4:07 PM ET.

He had three hits (going 3-for-4) in his last appearance against the Angels.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Discover More About This Game

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

Moreno is hitting .271 with 10 doubles, two home runs and 12 walks.

Moreno has had a hit in 36 of 62 games this year (58.1%), including multiple hits 16 times (25.8%).

In 62 games played this season, he has hit a homer in only two of them.

In 32.3% of his games this year, Moreno has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least one run 15 times this year (24.2%), including one multi-run game.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 27 .306 AVG .232 .333 OBP .279 .352 SLG .347 5 XBH 7 0 HR 2 12 RBI 14 23/6 K/BB 25/6 3 SB 1

Angels Pitching Rankings