Jake McCarthy Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Angels - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 4:27 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Jake McCarthy (.385 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 68 points above season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Reid Detmers. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Angels.
Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Jake McCarthy At The Plate
- McCarthy is hitting .247 with four doubles, five triples, two home runs and 15 walks.
- McCarthy has had a hit in 29 of 51 games this season (56.9%), including multiple hits 12 times (23.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in two of 51 games played this year, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
- McCarthy has driven in a run in 10 games this season (19.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 21 of 51 games (41.2%), including multiple runs twice.
Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|22
|.275
|AVG
|.206
|.308
|OBP
|.329
|.451
|SLG
|.235
|10
|XBH
|1
|2
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|6
|22/5
|K/BB
|13/10
|11
|SB
|6
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Angels have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.21).
- Angels pitchers combine to allow 91 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- The Angels are sending Detmers (1-5) to the mound to make his 15th start of the season. He is 1-5 with a 3.77 ERA and 94 strikeouts through 76 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, the lefty went seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- The 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.77, with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are hitting .238 against him.
