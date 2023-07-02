Ketel Marte Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Angels - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 4:27 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Ketel Marte (.579 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Reid Detmers. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Angels.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte has an OPS of .877, fueled by an OBP of .369 and a team-best slugging percentage of .508 this season.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 18th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 22nd and he is 16th in slugging.
- In 76.6% of his 77 games this season, Marte has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 77 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 15 of them (19.5%), and in 4.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Marte has picked up an RBI in 29 games this season (37.7%), with two or more RBI in 12 of them (15.6%).
- In 57.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 14 games with multiple runs (18.2%).
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|38
|.284
|AVG
|.294
|.363
|OBP
|.375
|.493
|SLG
|.523
|17
|XBH
|15
|6
|HR
|9
|19
|RBI
|25
|28/17
|K/BB
|26/18
|3
|SB
|3
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
- The Angels have a 4.21 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (91 total, 1.1 per game).
- Detmers gets the start for the Angels, his 15th of the season. He is 1-5 with a 3.77 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
- The 23-year-old has amassed a 3.77 ERA and 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings across 14 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .238 to his opponents.
