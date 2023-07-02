On Sunday, Ketel Marte (.579 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Reid Detmers. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Angels.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte has an OPS of .877, fueled by an OBP of .369 and a team-best slugging percentage of .508 this season.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 18th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 22nd and he is 16th in slugging.

In 76.6% of his 77 games this season, Marte has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 77 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 15 of them (19.5%), and in 4.4% of his trips to the plate.

Marte has picked up an RBI in 29 games this season (37.7%), with two or more RBI in 12 of them (15.6%).

In 57.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 14 games with multiple runs (18.2%).

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 38 .284 AVG .294 .363 OBP .375 .493 SLG .523 17 XBH 15 6 HR 9 19 RBI 25 28/17 K/BB 26/18 3 SB 3

Angels Pitching Rankings