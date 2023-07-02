Lourdes Gurriel Jr. -- with an on-base percentage of .256 in his past 10 games, 63 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the mound, on July 2 at 4:07 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Angels.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Explore More About This Game

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel is hitting .269 with 18 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 18 walks.

Among qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 58th, his on-base percentage ranks 101st, and he is 34th in the league in slugging.

In 69.4% of his games this season (50 of 72), Gurriel has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (25.0%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a long ball in 16.7% of his games in 2023 (12 of 72), and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 30 games this year (41.7%), Gurriel has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (16.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 26 games this year (36.1%), including multiple runs in six games.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 34 .277 AVG .261 .333 OBP .304 .539 SLG .435 21 XBH 12 7 HR 6 27 RBI 22 28/11 K/BB 23/7 1 SB 0

