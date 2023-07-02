Sunday's game between the New York Mets (37-46) and the San Francisco Giants (46-37) at Citi Field has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Mets securing the victory. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on July 2.

The Mets will give the ball to David Peterson (2-6, 7.00 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Giants will counter with Ross Stripling (0-2, 6.88 ERA).

Mets vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Mets vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Mets 6, Giants 5.

Total Prediction for Mets vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Mets Performance Insights

The Mets have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times in its last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Mets' last 10 games.

This season, the Mets have won 27 out of the 53 games, or 50.9%, in which they've been favored.

This season New York has won 23 of its 48 games, or 47.9%, when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.

The Mets have a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

New York ranks 18th in the majors with 368 total runs scored this season.

The Mets' 4.50 team ERA ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.

Giants Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have a record of 3-3.

When it comes to the total, San Francisco and its foes are 3-6-1 in its previous 10 contests.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Giants' past 10 games.

The Giants have been chosen as underdogs in 39 games this year and have walked away with the win 23 times (59%) in those games.

San Francisco has a mark of 12-13 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Giants have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.

San Francisco is the ninth-highest scoring team in the majors, averaging 4.8 runs per game (397 total).

The Giants have pitched to a 3.96 ERA this season, which ranks 12th in baseball.

Mets Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup June 27 Brewers W 7-2 David Peterson vs Julio Teheran June 28 Brewers L 5-2 Kodai Senga vs Wade Miley June 29 Brewers L 3-2 Max Scherzer vs Adrian Houser June 30 Giants L 5-4 Carlos Carrasco vs Alex Cobb July 1 Giants W 4-1 Justin Verlander vs Anthony DeSclafani July 2 Giants - David Peterson vs Ross Stripling July 4 @ Diamondbacks - Kodai Senga vs Zach Davies July 5 @ Diamondbacks - Max Scherzer vs Brandon Pfaadt July 6 @ Diamondbacks - Carlos Carrasco vs Tommy Henry July 7 @ Padres - Justin Verlander vs Michael Wacha July 8 @ Padres - David Peterson vs TBA

Giants Schedule