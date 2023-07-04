Christian Walker Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Mets - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 5:34 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Christian Walker, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at Chase Field, Tuesday at 4:10 PM ET.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker is batting .269 with 25 doubles, 16 home runs and 30 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 56th in batting average, 69th in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.
- Walker has had a hit in 51 of 81 games this season (63.0%), including multiple hits 25 times (30.9%).
- In 15 games this year, he has gone deep (18.5%, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish).
- In 42.0% of his games this season, Walker has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 40 of 81 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|40
|.277
|AVG
|.263
|.353
|OBP
|.316
|.547
|SLG
|.469
|22
|XBH
|19
|9
|HR
|7
|25
|RBI
|29
|28/17
|K/BB
|31/13
|1
|SB
|3
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Mets' 4.50 team ERA ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- The Mets rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (111 total, 1.3 per game).
- Senga gets the start for the Mets, his 16th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.53 ERA and 101 strikeouts through 81 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.53, with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents are batting .209 against him.
