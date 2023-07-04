Tuesday's contest between the Arizona Diamondbacks (50-35) and the New York Mets (38-46) at Chase Field has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-5, with the Diamondbacks securing the victory. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on July 4.

The Mets will call on Kodai Senga (6-5) versus the Diamondbacks and Zach Davies (1-4).

Diamondbacks vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Diamondbacks vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Diamondbacks 6, Mets 5.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 3-3.

When it comes to the over/under, Arizona and its foes are 3-7-0 in its last 10 contests.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 games.

The Diamondbacks have come away with 23 wins in the 43 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Arizona has been victorious 19 times in 39 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Arizona scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (431 total, 5.1 per game).

The Diamondbacks have pitched to a 4.37 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.

Diamondbacks Schedule