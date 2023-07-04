Pete Alonso and the New York Mets will try to find success against Zach Davies when he starts for the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday at 4:10 PM ET.

The Diamondbacks have been listed as -105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Mets (-115). A 9-run over/under is listed in this game.

Diamondbacks vs. Mets Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mets -115 -105 9 -120 +100 - - -

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 3-3.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Diamondbacks and their foes are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The last 10 Diamondbacks matchups have not had a runline set by oddsmakers. Arizona games have finished below the set point total five consecutive times, and the average total during this streak was 9.5 runs.

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have come away with 23 wins in the 43 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Arizona has entered 39 games this season as the underdog by -105 or more and is 19-20 in those contests.

The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Arizona and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 39 of its 85 opportunities.

The Diamondbacks have an against the spread record of 6-4-0 in 10 games with a line this season.

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 24-20 26-15 19-14 31-21 36-23 14-12

