How to Watch the Diamondbacks vs. Mets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 4
The New York Mets and Arizona Diamondbacks will send Kodai Senga and Zach Davies, respectively, out to start when the two squads square off on Tuesday at Chase Field, at 4:10 PM ET.
Diamondbacks vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks have hit 98 homers this season, which ranks 14th in the league.
- Arizona ranks sixth in the majors with a .433 team slugging percentage.
- The Diamondbacks rank fourth in MLB with a .262 team batting average.
- Arizona has scored the fifth-most runs in baseball this season with 431.
- The Diamondbacks are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking sixth with an OBP of .329.
- The Diamondbacks have shown patience at the plate this season with the third-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.7) among MLB offenses.
- Arizona averages the 21st-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.4) in the majors this season.
- Arizona has pitched to a 4.37 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.
- Diamondbacks pitchers have a 1.322 WHIP this season, 19th in the majors.
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher
- Davies (1-4) will take to the mound for the Diamondbacks and make his 10th start of the season.
- The right-hander allowed two hits in seven scoreless innings pitched against the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday.
- In nine starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.
- Davies has made four starts of five or more innings in nine chances this season, and averages 4.7 frames when he pitches.
- In nine appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/28/2023
|Rays
|L 3-2
|Home
|Zach Davies
|Zach Eflin
|6/29/2023
|Rays
|L 6-1
|Home
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Zack Littell
|6/30/2023
|Angels
|W 6-2
|Away
|Tommy Henry
|Griffin Canning
|7/1/2023
|Angels
|W 3-1
|Away
|Ryne Nelson
|Tyler Anderson
|7/2/2023
|Angels
|L 5-2
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Reid Detmers
|7/4/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Zach Davies
|Kodai Senga
|7/5/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Tommy Henry
|Max Scherzer
|7/6/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Ryne Nelson
|Carlos Carrasco
|7/7/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Ryne Nelson
|Rich Hill
|7/8/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Mitch Keller
|7/9/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Zach Davies
|Luis Ortiz
