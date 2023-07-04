The New York Mets and Arizona Diamondbacks will send Kodai Senga and Zach Davies, respectively, out to start when the two squads square off on Tuesday at Chase Field, at 4:10 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023

MLB Network

Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks have hit 98 homers this season, which ranks 14th in the league.

Arizona ranks sixth in the majors with a .433 team slugging percentage.

The Diamondbacks rank fourth in MLB with a .262 team batting average.

Arizona has scored the fifth-most runs in baseball this season with 431.

The Diamondbacks are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking sixth with an OBP of .329.

The Diamondbacks have shown patience at the plate this season with the third-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.7) among MLB offenses.

Arizona averages the 21st-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.4) in the majors this season.

Arizona has pitched to a 4.37 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.

Diamondbacks pitchers have a 1.322 WHIP this season, 19th in the majors.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Davies (1-4) will take to the mound for the Diamondbacks and make his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander allowed two hits in seven scoreless innings pitched against the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday.

In nine starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.

Davies has made four starts of five or more innings in nine chances this season, and averages 4.7 frames when he pitches.

In nine appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 6/28/2023 Rays L 3-2 Home Zach Davies Zach Eflin 6/29/2023 Rays L 6-1 Home Brandon Pfaadt Zack Littell 6/30/2023 Angels W 6-2 Away Tommy Henry Griffin Canning 7/1/2023 Angels W 3-1 Away Ryne Nelson Tyler Anderson 7/2/2023 Angels L 5-2 Away Zac Gallen Reid Detmers 7/4/2023 Mets - Home Zach Davies Kodai Senga 7/5/2023 Mets - Home Tommy Henry Max Scherzer 7/6/2023 Mets - Home Ryne Nelson Carlos Carrasco 7/7/2023 Pirates - Home Ryne Nelson Rich Hill 7/8/2023 Pirates - Home Zac Gallen Mitch Keller 7/9/2023 Pirates - Home Zach Davies Luis Ortiz

