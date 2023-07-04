On Tuesday, July 4 at 4:10 PM ET, the New York Mets (38-46) visit the Arizona Diamondbacks (50-35) at Chase Field in the series opener. Kodai Senga will get the nod for the Mets, while Zach Davies will take the hill for the Diamondbacks.

The favored Mets have -115 moneyline odds against the underdog Diamondbacks, who are listed at -105. The total for the contest is set at 9.5 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Senga - NYM (6-5, 3.53 ERA) vs Davies - ARI (1-4, 6.54 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Diamondbacks vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Mets have won 28, or 51.9%, of the 54 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Mets have a 28-26 record (winning 51.9% of their games).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for New York.

The Mets have a 4-3 record across the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, New York and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total two times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as underdogs in 43 games this year and have walked away with the win 23 times (53.5%) in those games.

The Diamondbacks have a win-loss record of 19-20 when favored by -105 or worse by bookmakers this year.

In six games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Diamondbacks had a record of 3-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Diamondbacks vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Walker 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+115) Ketel Marte 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+165) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+145) Corbin Carroll 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+150) Evan Longoria 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+175)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +2500 8th 2nd Win NL West +275 - 2nd

