Top Player Prop Bets for Diamondbacks vs. Mets on July 4, 2023
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 5:50 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Pete Alonso, Corbin Carroll and others in the New York Mets-Arizona Diamondbacks matchup at Chase Field on Tuesday at 4:10 PM ET.
Diamondbacks vs. Mets Game Info
- When: Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Corbin Carroll Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Carroll Stats
- Carroll has 20 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs, 29 walks and 44 RBI (84 total hits). He's also stolen 24 bases.
- He's slashing .293/.368/.561 so far this year.
Carroll Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Angels
|Jul. 2
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jun. 29
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jun. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Rays
|Jun. 27
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|5
|0
|at Giants
|Jun. 25
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ketel Marte Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Marte Stats
- Ketel Marte has 87 hits with 13 doubles, four triples, 15 home runs and 35 walks. He has driven in 44 runs with six stolen bases.
- He's slashed .285/.365/.502 on the season.
Marte Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Angels
|Jul. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Angels
|Jul. 1
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Angels
|Jun. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jun. 29
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jun. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: New York Mets
Pete Alonso Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
Alonso Stats
- Alonso has 62 hits with seven doubles, a triple, 25 home runs, 31 walks and 58 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He's slashing .221/.316/.520 on the year.
Alonso Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Giants
|Jul. 2
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|3
|6
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jul. 1
|0-for-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 29
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Francisco Lindor Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Lindor Stats
- Francisco Lindor has 19 doubles, 17 home runs, 34 walks and 55 RBI (70 total hits). He's also swiped eight bases.
- He has a .223/.306/.446 slash line on the year.
Lindor Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Giants
|Jul. 2
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jul. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 30
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 28
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
