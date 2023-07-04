Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Pete Alonso, Corbin Carroll and others in the New York Mets-Arizona Diamondbacks matchup at Chase Field on Tuesday at 4:10 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Mets Game Info

When: Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 20 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs, 29 walks and 44 RBI (84 total hits). He's also stolen 24 bases.

He's slashing .293/.368/.561 so far this year.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Angels Jul. 2 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Jun. 29 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Jun. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Rays Jun. 27 2-for-4 1 1 3 5 0 at Giants Jun. 25 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Ketel Marte Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Marte Stats

Ketel Marte has 87 hits with 13 doubles, four triples, 15 home runs and 35 walks. He has driven in 44 runs with six stolen bases.

He's slashed .285/.365/.502 on the season.

Marte Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Angels Jul. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels Jul. 1 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Angels Jun. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Rays Jun. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Jun. 28 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Pete Alonso Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Alonso Stats

Alonso has 62 hits with seven doubles, a triple, 25 home runs, 31 walks and 58 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashing .221/.316/.520 on the year.

Alonso Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Jul. 2 2-for-4 2 1 3 6 0 vs. Giants Jul. 1 0-for-1 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Jun. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Francisco Lindor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Lindor Stats

Francisco Lindor has 19 doubles, 17 home runs, 34 walks and 55 RBI (70 total hits). He's also swiped eight bases.

He has a .223/.306/.446 slash line on the year.

Lindor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Jul. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Jul. 1 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Giants Jun. 30 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 28 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

