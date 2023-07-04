The New York Mets (38-46) and Arizona Diamondbacks (50-35) square off on Tuesday at 4:10 PM ET, opening a three-game series at Chase Field.

The Mets will give the ball to Kodai Senga (6-5, 3.53 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will turn to Zach Davies (1-4, 6.54 ERA).

Diamondbacks vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zach Davies

Davies gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 10th of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.54 ERA and 33 strikeouts through 42 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last time out came on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while allowing two hits.

The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.54, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season. Opponents are hitting .287 against him.

Davies has two quality starts under his belt this year.

Davies has put together four starts this campaign where he pitched five or more innings.

In one of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kodai Senga

Senga (6-5) will take to the mound for the Mets and make his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in five innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.53 and 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .209 in 15 games this season.

In 15 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.

Senga has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 15 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

