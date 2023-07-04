Geraldo Perdomo -- with a slugging percentage of .265 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the New York Mets, with Kodai Senga on the mound, on July 4 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Angels.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

Kodai Senga TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

Perdomo is hitting .284 with 14 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 34 walks.

Perdomo has picked up a hit in 57.4% of his 68 games this season, with at least two hits in 26.5% of them.

He has gone deep in 7.4% of his games this year, and 2% of his plate appearances.

In 32.4% of his games this year, Perdomo has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 31 of 68 games this year, and more than once 5 times.

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 31 .230 AVG .347 .331 OBP .456 .363 SLG .516 10 XBH 10 2 HR 3 14 RBI 19 25/17 K/BB 18/17 4 SB 5

Mets Pitching Rankings