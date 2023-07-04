Jake McCarthy Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Mets - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 5:35 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Jake McCarthy and his .438 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at Chase Field, Tuesday at 4:10 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous appearance against the Angels.
Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Jake McCarthy At The Plate
- McCarthy has four doubles, five triples, two home runs and 15 walks while batting .251.
- In 57.7% of his games this season (30 of 52), McCarthy has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (23.1%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 52 games played this season, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
- McCarthy has driven in a run in 10 games this year (19.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In 21 games this season (40.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|23
|.275
|AVG
|.217
|.308
|OBP
|.337
|.451
|SLG
|.246
|10
|XBH
|1
|2
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|6
|22/5
|K/BB
|13/10
|11
|SB
|6
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Mets' 4.50 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mets rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (111 total, 1.3 per game).
- Senga gets the start for the Mets, his 16th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.53 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the righty went five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 30-year-old has put up a 3.53 ERA and 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .209 to his opponents.
