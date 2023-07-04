The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Jake McCarthy and his .438 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at Chase Field, Tuesday at 4:10 PM ET.

Jake McCarthy At The Plate

McCarthy has four doubles, five triples, two home runs and 15 walks while batting .251.

In 57.7% of his games this season (30 of 52), McCarthy has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (23.1%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a long ball in two of 52 games played this season, and in 1% of his plate appearances.

McCarthy has driven in a run in 10 games this year (19.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In 21 games this season (40.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 23 .275 AVG .217 .308 OBP .337 .451 SLG .246 10 XBH 1 2 HR 0 5 RBI 6 22/5 K/BB 13/10 11 SB 6

