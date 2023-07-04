Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Mets - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 5:35 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lourdes Gurriel Jr., with a slugging percentage of .436 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the New York Mets, with Kodai Senga on the mound, July 4 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Angels.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel has 19 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 19 walks while batting .270.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 54th, his on-base percentage ranks 94th, and he is 34th in the league in slugging.
- Gurriel has gotten a hit in 51 of 73 games this year (69.9%), with multiple hits on 18 occasions (24.7%).
- He has hit a home run in 16.4% of his games this year, and 4.3% of his chances at the plate.
- In 30 games this season (41.1%), Gurriel has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (16.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 35.6% of his games this year (26 of 73), he has scored, and in six of those games (8.2%) he has scored more than once.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|35
|.277
|AVG
|.262
|.333
|OBP
|.309
|.539
|SLG
|.440
|21
|XBH
|13
|7
|HR
|6
|27
|RBI
|22
|28/11
|K/BB
|23/8
|1
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 13th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have a 4.50 team ERA that ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- The Mets rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (111 total, 1.3 per game).
- Senga (6-5 with a 3.53 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mets, his 16th of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.53, with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents have a .209 batting average against him.
