There are 34 matches in Wimbledon (grass) round of 128 today, the best being No. 10-ranked Frances Tiafoe versus No. 62 Yibing Wu. All the tennis can be found via live stream.

Wimbledon Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: July 4

Watch on Fubo! Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Watch Wimbledon Today - July 4

Match Round Match Time Marcos Giron vs. Hugo Dellien Round of 128 6:00 AM ET Dominic Thiem vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas Round of 128 6:00 AM ET Christopher O'Connell vs. Hamad Medjedovic Round of 128 6:00 AM ET George Loffhagen vs. Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune Round of 128 6:00 AM ET Matteo Berrettini vs. Lorenzo Sonego Round of 128 6:00 AM ET Marc-Andrea Huesler vs. Yusuke Watanuki Round of 128 6:00 AM ET Ben Shelton vs. Taro Daniel Round of 128 6:00 AM ET Marton Fucsovics vs. Tallon Griekspoor Round of 128 6:00 AM ET Alexandre Muller vs. Arthur Rinderknech Round of 128 6:00 AM ET Maxime Cressy vs. Laslo Djere Round of 128 7:15 AM ET Jiri Vesely vs. Sebastian Korda Round of 128 7:15 AM ET Kimmer Coppejans vs. Alex de Minaur Round of 128 7:15 AM ET Matteo Arnaldi vs. Roberto Carballes Baena Round of 128 7:15 AM ET Lloyd Harris vs. Gregoire Barrere Round of 128 7:30 AM ET Francisco Cerundolo vs. Nuno Borges Round of 128 8:00 AM ET Carlos Alcaraz vs. Jeremy Chardy Round of 128 8:00 AM ET Christopher Eubanks vs. Thiago Monteiro Round of 128 8:30 AM ET Jiri Lehecka vs. Sebastian Ofner Round of 128 8:45 AM ET Sho Shimabukuro vs. Grigor Dimitrov Round of 128 9:15 AM ET Alexander Zverev vs. Gijs Brouwer Round of 128 9:15 AM ET Jason Kubler vs. Ugo Humbert Round of 128 9:15 AM ET Marc-Andrea Huesler vs. Yosuke Watanuki Round of 128 9:15 AM ET Zhizhen Zhang vs. Botic Van de Zandschulp Round of 128 9:15 AM ET Milos Raonic vs. Dennis Novak Round of 128 9:30 AM ET Ryan Peniston vs. Andy Murray Round of 128 9:45 AM ET Daniil Medvedev vs. Arthur Fery Round of 128 10:30 AM ET Frances Tiafoe vs. Yibing Wu Round of 128 10:30 AM ET Ilya Ivashka vs. Federico Coria Round of 128 10:30 AM ET Dominic Stephan Stricker vs. Alexei Popyrin Round of 128 10:30 AM ET Marco Cecchinato vs. Nicolas Jarry Round of 128 10:30 AM ET Shintaro Mochizuki vs. Tommy Paul Round of 128 10:30 AM ET Adrian Mannarino vs. Alexander Shevchenko Round of 128 10:30 AM ET Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs. Arthur Fils Round of 128 10:45 AM ET Cameron Norrie vs. Tomas Machac Round of 128 11:15 AM ET

Today's Best Match Insights: Tiafoe vs. Wu

Tiafoe has gone 23-10 and has won a pair of titles so far this year.

Wu has gone 11-11 in 12 tournaments this year, and has secured one title.

Tiafoe has played 33 matches so far this year (across all court types), and 25.8 games per match.

In his six matches on grass so far this year, Tiafoe has played an average of 25.8 games.

In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Tiafoe has won 85.1% of his games on serve, and 24.2% on return.

Wu has played 22 matches this year across all court types, averaging 26 games per match and winning 48.2% of those games.

On grass courts, Wu has played four matches (averaging 27 games per match and 10.8 games per set).

Wu has a 74% service game winning percentage and a 21.9% return game winning percentage on all surfaces (213 service games won out of 288, and 62 return games won out of 283).

Yesterday's Match Results

Winner Loser Score Round Lorenzo Musetti Juan Pablo Varillas 6-3, 6-1, 7-5 Round of 128 Jordan Thompson Brandon Nakashima 2-6, 2-6, 6-4, 7-6, 6-3 Round of 128 Andrey Rublev Max Purcell 6-3, 7-5, 6-4 Round of 128 Aslan Karatsev Luca van Assche 6-7, 6-4, 6-2, 6-4 Round of 128 Tomas Barrios Vera Sebastian Baez 7-6, 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 Round of 128 Maximilian Marterer Borna Gojo 7-5, 6-7, 6-3, 6-4 Round of 128 Hubert Hurkacz Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 Round of 128 Novak Djokovic Pedro Cachin 6-3, 6-3, 7-6 Round of 128 Michael Mmoh Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6, 6-7, 7-6, 6-4 Round of 128 Corentin Moutet Richard Gasquet 6-3, 7-5, 7-5 Round of 128 David Goffin Fabian Marozsan 6-2, 5-7, 6-2, 6-0 Round of 128 Jeffrey John Wolf Enzo Couacaud 7-5, 6-3, 7-6 Round of 128 Jaume Munar John Isner 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 Round of 128 Liam Broady Constant Lestienne 6-1, 6-3, 7-5 Round of 128 Casper Ruud Laurent Lokoli 6-1, 5-7, 6-4, 6-3 Round of 128 Jan Choinski Dusan Lajovic 5-7, 7-6, 6-2, 6-2 Round of 128 Mikael Ymer Alex Molcan 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 Round of 128 Oscar Otte Dominik Koepfer 7-5, 6-3, 7-6 Round of 128 Alexander Bublik Mackenzie McDonald 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 Round of 128 Aleksandar Vukic Daniel Altmaier 6-3, 7-6, 3-6, 7-5 Round of 128 Diego Schwartzman Miomir Kecmanovic 6-0, 6-3, 6-4 Round of 128 Stan Wawrinka Emil Ruusuvuori 7-5, 7-5, 6-4 Round of 128 Daniel Elahi Galan Yoshihito Nishioka 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 Round of 128 Jannik Sinner Juan Manuel Cerundolo 6-2, 6-2, 6-2 Round of 128

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.