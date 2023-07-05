On Wednesday, Alek Thomas (.270 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a walk and an RBI) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Kodai Senga. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Mets.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Alek Thomas At The Plate

Thomas is batting .222 with eight doubles, two triples, three home runs and nine walks.

Thomas has picked up a hit in 47.9% of his 48 games this season, with at least two hits in 16.7% of them.

He has hit a home run in 6.3% of his games in 2023, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.

Thomas has driven in a run in 11 games this season (22.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once 18 times this season (37.5%), including four games with multiple runs (8.3%).

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 23 .253 AVG .193 .296 OBP .239 .400 SLG .313 7 XBH 6 1 HR 2 6 RBI 7 18/4 K/BB 20/5 2 SB 3

