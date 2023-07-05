Carson Kelly Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Mets - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:28 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Carson Kelly -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the New York Mets, with Kodai Senga on the mound, on July 5 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mets.
Carson Kelly Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Carson Kelly At The Plate
- Kelly is batting .189 with a double, a home run and two walks.
- In five of 11 games this season (45.5%), Kelly has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in one game this season.
- In four games this year, Kelly has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.
Carson Kelly Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|5
|.048
|AVG
|.375
|.091
|OBP
|.389
|.048
|SLG
|.625
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|3
|6/1
|K/BB
|5/1
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 12th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets' 4.50 team ERA ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to give up 114 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
- Senga gets the start for the Mets, his 16th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.53 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, June 28, the right-hander threw five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.53, with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .209 batting average against him.
