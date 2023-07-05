Carson Kelly -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the New York Mets, with Kodai Senga on the mound, on July 5 at 9:40 PM ET.

Carson Kelly Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Kodai Senga TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Carson Kelly At The Plate

Kelly is batting .189 with a double, a home run and two walks.

In five of 11 games this season (45.5%), Kelly has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in one game this season.

In four games this year, Kelly has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Carson Kelly Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 5 .048 AVG .375 .091 OBP .389 .048 SLG .625 0 XBH 2 0 HR 1 2 RBI 3 6/1 K/BB 5/1 0 SB 0

