After hitting .256 with five doubles, two home runs, five walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the New York Mets (who will start Kodai Senga) at 9:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Mets.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

Kodai Senga TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Explore More About This Game

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker has 25 doubles, 17 home runs and 31 walks while batting .269.

He ranks 54th in batting average, 67th in on base percentage, and 12th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.

In 63.4% of his games this season (52 of 82), Walker has picked up at least one hit, and in 25 of those games (30.5%) he recorded at least two.

In 19.5% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.

Walker has driven home a run in 35 games this season (42.7%), including more than one RBI in 15.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..

He has scored in 41 games this year (50.0%), including three multi-run games (3.7%).

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 40 .276 AVG .263 .355 OBP .316 .559 SLG .469 23 XBH 19 10 HR 7 27 RBI 29 31/18 K/BB 31/13 1 SB 3

