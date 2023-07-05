Christian Walker Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Mets - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:29 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
After hitting .256 with five doubles, two home runs, five walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the New York Mets (who will start Kodai Senga) at 9:40 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Mets.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Explore More About This Game
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker has 25 doubles, 17 home runs and 31 walks while batting .269.
- He ranks 54th in batting average, 67th in on base percentage, and 12th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.
- In 63.4% of his games this season (52 of 82), Walker has picked up at least one hit, and in 25 of those games (30.5%) he recorded at least two.
- In 19.5% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Walker has driven home a run in 35 games this season (42.7%), including more than one RBI in 15.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
- He has scored in 41 games this year (50.0%), including three multi-run games (3.7%).
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|40
|.276
|AVG
|.263
|.355
|OBP
|.316
|.559
|SLG
|.469
|23
|XBH
|19
|10
|HR
|7
|27
|RBI
|29
|31/18
|K/BB
|31/13
|1
|SB
|3
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Mets have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.50).
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (114 total, 1.3 per game).
- Senga (6-5 with a 3.53 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mets, his 16th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the righty threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.53, with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .209 against him.
