Corbin Carroll Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Mets - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:27 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Corbin Carroll (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 116 points below season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Kodai Senga. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 2-for-4 in his previous game against the Mets.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Looking to place a prop bet on Corbin Carroll? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll leads Arizona in OBP (.372) and total hits (86) this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 13th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.
- Carroll has had a hit in 56 of 79 games this season (70.9%), including multiple hits 23 times (29.1%).
- He has hit a home run in 21.5% of his games in 2023 (17 of 79), and 5.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Carroll has picked up an RBI in 38.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 15.2% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 54.4% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 20.3%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|36
|.280
|AVG
|.313
|.354
|OBP
|.392
|.548
|SLG
|.597
|20
|XBH
|21
|10
|HR
|8
|25
|RBI
|21
|35/14
|K/BB
|29/16
|8
|SB
|16
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Mets' 4.50 team ERA ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mets rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (114 total, 1.3 per game).
- Senga (6-5) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his 16th start of the season. He has a 3.53 ERA in 81 2/3 innings pitched, with 101 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.53, with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents are hitting .209 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.