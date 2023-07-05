Wednesday's contest between the Arizona Diamondbacks (50-36) and the New York Mets (39-46) at Chase Field is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Diamondbacks coming out on top. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET on July 5.

The probable pitchers are Tommy Henry (5-1) for the Diamondbacks and Kodai Senga (6-5) for the Mets.

Diamondbacks vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Diamondbacks vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Diamondbacks 5, Mets 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Diamondbacks' last 10 games.

The Diamondbacks have entered the game as favorites 38 times this season and won 26, or 68.4%, of those games.

Arizona has a record of 26-12 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -115 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Diamondbacks, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

Arizona has scored 436 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The Diamondbacks' 4.42 team ERA ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.

Diamondbacks Schedule