Diamondbacks vs. Mets Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 5
Wednesday's contest between the Arizona Diamondbacks (50-36) and the New York Mets (39-46) at Chase Field is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Diamondbacks coming out on top. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET on July 5.
The probable pitchers are Tommy Henry (5-1) for the Diamondbacks and Kodai Senga (6-5) for the Mets.
Diamondbacks vs. Mets Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Diamondbacks vs. Mets Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Diamondbacks 5, Mets 4.
Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Mets
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Diamondbacks Performance Insights
- The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Diamondbacks' last 10 games.
- The Diamondbacks have entered the game as favorites 38 times this season and won 26, or 68.4%, of those games.
- Arizona has a record of 26-12 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -115 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Diamondbacks, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.
- Arizona has scored 436 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.42 team ERA ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 29
|Rays
|L 6-1
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Zack Littell
|June 30
|@ Angels
|W 6-2
|Tommy Henry vs Griffin Canning
|July 1
|@ Angels
|W 3-1
|Ryne Nelson vs Tyler Anderson
|July 2
|@ Angels
|L 5-2
|Zac Gallen vs Reid Detmers
|July 4
|Mets
|L 8-5
|Zach Davies vs Max Scherzer
|July 5
|Mets
|-
|Tommy Henry vs Kodai Senga
|July 6
|Mets
|-
|Ryne Nelson vs Carlos Carrasco
|July 7
|Pirates
|-
|Ryne Nelson vs Rich Hill
|July 8
|Pirates
|-
|Zac Gallen vs Mitch Keller
|July 9
|Pirates
|-
|Zach Davies vs Luis Ortiz
|July 14
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|TBA vs TBA
