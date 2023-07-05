Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and the Arizona Diamondbacks will square off against Pete Alonso and the New York Mets at Chase Field on Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series.

The favored Diamondbacks have -110 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Mets, who are listed at -110. A 9.5-run total has been set for the contest.

Diamondbacks vs. Mets Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Time: 9:40 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Venue: Chase Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds PUSH -110 -110 9.5 -110 -110 - - -

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

In three games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Diamondbacks have a record of 1-2.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Diamondbacks and their opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Diamondbacks' last 10 games.

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have won 68.4% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (26-12).

Arizona has a 27-15 record (winning 64.3% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Diamondbacks' implied win probability is 52.4%.

Arizona has had an over/under set by bookmakers 86 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 40 of those games (40-42-4).

The Diamondbacks have a 6-4-0 record against the spread this season (covering 60% of the time).

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 24-21 26-15 19-15 31-21 36-24 14-12

