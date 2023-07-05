Tommy Henry is starting for the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday against Tommy Pham and the New York Mets. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET at Chase Field.

Diamondbacks vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 13th in MLB play with 101 total home runs.

Arizona ranks sixth in baseball with a .434 slugging percentage.

The Diamondbacks have the fifth-best batting average in the league (.261).

Arizona scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (436 total, 5.1 per game).

The Diamondbacks are sixth in MLB with a .329 on-base percentage.

The Diamondbacks strike out 7.7 times per game to rank fourth in MLB.

Arizona's pitching staff is 21st in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Arizona has a 4.42 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Diamondbacks have the 19th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.324).

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Henry gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 13th of the season. He is 5-1 with a 4.08 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 68 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Saturday, the left-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.

Henry has five quality starts this season.

Henry is looking for his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.2 innings per appearance on the hill.

In two of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 6/29/2023 Rays L 6-1 Home Brandon Pfaadt Zack Littell 6/30/2023 Angels W 6-2 Away Tommy Henry Griffin Canning 7/1/2023 Angels W 3-1 Away Ryne Nelson Tyler Anderson 7/2/2023 Angels L 5-2 Away Zac Gallen Reid Detmers 7/4/2023 Mets L 8-5 Home Zach Davies Max Scherzer 7/5/2023 Mets - Home Tommy Henry Kodai Senga 7/6/2023 Mets - Home Ryne Nelson Carlos Carrasco 7/7/2023 Pirates - Home Ryne Nelson Rich Hill 7/8/2023 Pirates - Home Zac Gallen Mitch Keller 7/9/2023 Pirates - Home Zach Davies Luis Ortiz 7/14/2023 Blue Jays - Away - -

