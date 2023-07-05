The Arizona Diamondbacks (50-36) will lean on Corbin Carroll when they host Pete Alonso and the New York Mets (39-46) at Chase Field on Wednesday, July 5. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:40 PM ET.

The Diamondbacks are -115 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Mets (-105). The contest's total has been listed at 9.5 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Tommy Henry - ARI (5-1, 4.08 ERA) vs Kodai Senga - NYM (6-5, 3.53 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Diamondbacks vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Diamondbacks have been favored 38 times and won 26, or 68.4%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Diamondbacks have a 26-12 record (winning 68.4% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Arizona, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

The Diamondbacks went 1-2 over the three games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Arizona and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Mets have come away with eight wins in the 27 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Mets have a win-loss record of 3-15 when favored by -105 or worse by bookmakers this year.

Over the past 10 games, the Mets have been underdogs twice and lost both contests.

New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Diamondbacks vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ketel Marte 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+160) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+135) Corbin Carroll 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+130) Christian Walker 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+105) Alek Thomas 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+210)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +2500 8th 2nd Win NL West +275 - 2nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.