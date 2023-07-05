Top Player Prop Bets for Diamondbacks vs. Mets on July 5, 2023
Sportsbooks have listed player props for Corbin Carroll, Pete Alonso and others when the Arizona Diamondbacks host the New York Mets at Chase Field on Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Diamondbacks vs. Mets Game Info
- When: Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Tommy Henry Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Henry Stats
- Tommy Henry (5-1) will take to the mound for the Diamondbacks and make his 13th start of the season.
- In 12 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.
- Henry has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 13 chances this season.
Henry Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Angels
|Jun. 30
|5.2
|4
|1
|1
|8
|2
|at Nationals
|Jun. 22
|6.2
|7
|1
|1
|5
|1
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 17
|6.0
|7
|2
|2
|3
|2
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 12
|4.2
|9
|5
|5
|6
|1
|at Nationals
|Jun. 6
|4.1
|5
|5
|5
|2
|3
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Tommy Henry's player props with BetMGM.
Corbin Carroll Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Carroll Stats
- Carroll has collected 86 hits with 20 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 46 runs with 24 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .296/.372/.570 on the year.
Carroll Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mets
|Jul. 4
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Angels
|Jul. 2
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jun. 29
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jun. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Rays
|Jun. 27
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|5
|0
Ketel Marte Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Marte Stats
- Ketel Marte has 13 doubles, four triples, 15 home runs, 35 walks and 44 RBI (87 total hits). He's also stolen six bases.
- He has a .285/.365/.502 slash line so far this year.
Marte Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Angels
|Jul. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Angels
|Jul. 1
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Angels
|Jun. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jun. 29
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jun. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
Bet on player props for Corbin Carroll, Ketel Marte or other Diamondbacks players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: New York Mets
Pete Alonso Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Alonso Stats
- Alonso has seven doubles, a triple, 25 home runs, 31 walks and 58 RBI (62 total hits). He's also stolen three bases.
- He's slashed .217/.311/.510 so far this year.
Alonso Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Diamondbacks
|Jul. 4
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jul. 2
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|3
|6
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jul. 1
|0-for-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 29
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Francisco Lindor Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Lindor Stats
- Francisco Lindor has 20 doubles, 17 home runs, 35 walks and 56 RBI (71 total hits). He has stolen 10 bases.
- He has a .224/.310/.448 slash line on the season.
Lindor Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Diamondbacks
|Jul. 4
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Giants
|Jul. 2
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jul. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 30
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Pete Alonso, Francisco Lindor or other Mets players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.