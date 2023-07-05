Sportsbooks have listed player props for Corbin Carroll, Pete Alonso and others when the Arizona Diamondbacks host the New York Mets at Chase Field on Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Mets Game Info

When: Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Tommy Henry Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Henry Stats

Tommy Henry (5-1) will take to the mound for the Diamondbacks and make his 13th start of the season.

In 12 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.

Henry has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 13 chances this season.

Henry Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Angels Jun. 30 5.2 4 1 1 8 2 at Nationals Jun. 22 6.2 7 1 1 5 1 vs. Guardians Jun. 17 6.0 7 2 2 3 2 vs. Phillies Jun. 12 4.2 9 5 5 6 1 at Nationals Jun. 6 4.1 5 5 5 2 3

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has collected 86 hits with 20 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 46 runs with 24 stolen bases.

He's slashed .296/.372/.570 on the year.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mets Jul. 4 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 at Angels Jul. 2 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Jun. 29 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Jun. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Rays Jun. 27 2-for-4 1 1 3 5 0

Ketel Marte Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Marte Stats

Ketel Marte has 13 doubles, four triples, 15 home runs, 35 walks and 44 RBI (87 total hits). He's also stolen six bases.

He has a .285/.365/.502 slash line so far this year.

Marte Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Angels Jul. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels Jul. 1 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Angels Jun. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Rays Jun. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Jun. 28 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Pete Alonso Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Alonso Stats

Alonso has seven doubles, a triple, 25 home runs, 31 walks and 58 RBI (62 total hits). He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashed .217/.311/.510 so far this year.

Alonso Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Jul. 4 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Jul. 2 2-for-4 2 1 3 6 0 vs. Giants Jul. 1 0-for-1 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Jun. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Francisco Lindor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Lindor Stats

Francisco Lindor has 20 doubles, 17 home runs, 35 walks and 56 RBI (71 total hits). He has stolen 10 bases.

He has a .224/.310/.448 slash line on the season.

Lindor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Jul. 4 1-for-3 2 0 1 2 2 vs. Giants Jul. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Jul. 1 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Giants Jun. 30 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

