The New York Mets (39-46) will try to keep a three-game winning streak going when they visit the Arizona Diamondbacks (50-36) at 9:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Tommy Henry (5-1) to the mound, while Kodai Senga (6-5) will get the nod for the Mets.

Diamondbacks vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Henry - ARI (5-1, 4.08 ERA) vs Senga - NYM (6-5, 3.53 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tommy Henry

The Diamondbacks' Henry (5-1) will make his 13th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up one earned run and allowed four hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched against the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday.

The 25-year-old has pitched in 13 games this season with a 4.08 ERA and 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .256.

In 12 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.

Henry has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 13 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kodai Senga

Senga gets the start for the Mets, his 16th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.53 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.53, with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season. Opposing batters have a .209 batting average against him.

Senga has five quality starts under his belt this year.

Senga will try to last five or more innings for his fifth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.4 frames per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 15 outings this season.

