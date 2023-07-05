Evan Longoria Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Mets - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:29 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Evan Longoria and his .690 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at Chase Field, Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Mets.
Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Evan Longoria At The Plate
- Longoria is hitting .250 with seven doubles, 11 home runs and 14 walks.
- Longoria has had a hit in 23 of 44 games this season (52.3%), including multiple hits eight times (18.2%).
- Looking at the 44 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 11 of them (25.0%), and in 7.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Longoria has had an RBI in 16 games this year (36.4%), including four multi-RBI outings (9.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 20 games this year (45.5%), including multiple runs in three games.
Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|22
|.292
|AVG
|.209
|.333
|OBP
|.303
|.662
|SLG
|.448
|10
|XBH
|8
|7
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|9
|22/5
|K/BB
|23/9
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Mets have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.50).
- Mets pitchers combine to surrender 114 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
- Senga makes the start for the Mets, his 16th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.53 ERA and 101 strikeouts through 81 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 30-year-old has a 3.53 ERA and 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .209 to his opponents.
